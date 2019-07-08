Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products as well as the humans who handled the sickened animals as well as the infected product. The salmonella infection causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever in people, and in rare cases, more serious ailments. Pets with salmonella infections could be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Consumers who purchased bulk pig ears should throw them away, and those with further questions can call (734) 793-6564 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. E.T., Pet Supplies said.

The recall is among recent health concerns regarding what pets eat, with the FDA recently identifying 16 brands of dog food more frequently connected to a spike in canine heart disease.