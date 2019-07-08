News
Tulsa Police: Stolen SUV Found At Motel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are trying to contact the owner of a stolen SUV that was found at a local motel.
Police said an officer was patrolling an area near 11th Street and Garnett around 12:30 Monday morning when he ran a tag check on the SUV at the Oak Tree Inn and found it was stolen.
The officer said he found a man sleeping in the SUV.
The man noticed the officer and then started complaining of chest pains.
He's now in the hospital being checked out and claims he didn't know the SUV was stolen.