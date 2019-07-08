News
Webbers Falls Holds Meeting About Flooding Concerns
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Springtime flooding has many eastern Oklahoma towns preparing for future high waters.
Webbers Falls is hosting a special meeting Monday night at its City Hall to address concerns over properties that are at risk for 100-year floods.
Muskogee County Emergency Management will hold a question and answer session for property owners.
This is the only item on the agenda.
City leaders said folks who are on the town's flood watch list should attend.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday.