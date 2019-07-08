News
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Rape, Kidnapping To Be Sentenced
A Tulsa man convicted of raping and kidnapping several women will learn how long he'll spend in prison.
Court records show that the jury recommended multiple life sentences for Victor Hursh when he was found guilty back in May.
Hursh was convicted for rape, kidnapping and sodomy.
Women testified that Hursh -- who called himself "The Reaper" -- met them online, then drugged them when they went to his home.
Hursh then kept women prisoner for days, weeks or months and repeatedly raped and tortured them.
He was arrested nearly two years on a list of complaints related to sex crimes.