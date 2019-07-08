News
Georgia Deputy Killed After Stolen Car Pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Georgia - Police in Georgia are continuing their search for suspects after a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Sunday night.
Deputies say this all happened after they tried stopping a stolen car with several suspects inside. Officers say during the chase the car ended up crashing and those suspects jumped out. That's when they say a gun battle started between the suspects and county deputies.
Officials believe the wounded suspect is the shooter but say several suspects are still on the run. Right now, multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation. The identity of the deputy has not been released.
This is the 42nd officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.