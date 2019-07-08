News
ONG Crews Repairing Natural Gas Leak In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Crews are working to repair a gas leak that's closing part of 51st St. in Broken Arrow.
ONG Officials say they expect to have crews in the area for most of the day. This gas leak was reported around 6 am Monday morning, one witness said the smell was instantly noticeable as she walked through the area.
A police officer at the scene said the smell seems to be getting worse. The area of 51st between N Battle Creek Drive and Elm Ave is currently closed.
This is a developing story