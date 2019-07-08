News
Fisherman Caught Using Illegal Equipment On Kiamichi River
Monday, July 8th 2019, 9:58 AM CDT
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Game wardens say multiple charges are pending after some fisherman were found using illegal shocking equipment to catch fish on the Kiamichi River.
Wardens from three different counties discovered two boats using an illegal electro-fishing device Saturday morning. They say when the suspects arrived at the boat dock they had 10 shocked catfish in their live well.