Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge has sentenced a Tulsa man to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found Victor Hursh guilty of kidnapping, rape, maiming, and multiple other charges.
The Tulsa county judge sentenced Hursh to almost everything the jury recommended.
Hursh has received life without the possibility of parole for two first degree rape charges. He also received four life sentences for kidnapping, 25 years for maiming, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
One of the victims was here at the sentencing, she says it's been a long process to get to this point.
"I've had 4 years to get here and I'm a strong person and I'm not going to let him break me. He didn't break me then and he's not going to have that power over me," said Sherry Carlson.