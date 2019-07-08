But by the weekend, south winds will return with increasing humidity into Sunday and early next week. Another wildcard may be a tropical system that could be nearing the general region early next week. If our developing ridge of high pressure remains strong into the weekend, this will more than likely keep the system well to the south. If the ridge is weaker, this could create a favorable window for this tropical system to move up the ArkLaTex and into part of eastern OK early next week. More on this potential later in the week.