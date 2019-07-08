News
Multiple Agencies Searching For Suspect In Oil Truck Theft
Monday, July 8th 2019, 1:55 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Multiple Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they say stole an oil truck from Osage County.
According to authorities, the man stole a Timmons Oil Truck north of Tulsa and has been tracked to the area 1515 s 129th West ave. Tulsa Police, Sand Springs PD, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Osage County, Osage Nation, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all searching for the suspect in the area.
They believe he may be hiding in a storage unit behind the Sav A Trip.