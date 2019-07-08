Petrie The Alligator Stolen From Hochatown Wildlife Rescue Center
HOCHATOWN, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Game Wardens say someone took an American Alligator from an outdoor enclosure at the Hochatown Petting Zoo and Wildlife Rescue Center early Saturday morning.
Petrie is his name. Someone abandoned him in a box on the center’s doorstep three years ago. He was born with a lower jaw malformation and is easily recognizable. The center says he’s been doing so well with his survival skills he was set to be released back into the wild.
Game wardens say the center’s operator reported hearing two people talking on the grounds around 1:45 Saturday morning, but didn’t see anything unusual - just normal highway traffic, then during a routine check later discovered Petrie was gone.
Wardens say Petrie is around 3 feet long and is a wild animal. It’s also important to note, possession of the alligator is against the law.
If you have any information about Petrie — you can call Game Warden Mark Hannah at 580-513-4651 or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.