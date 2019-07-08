7-Year-Old Girl Released From Hospital After Dog Attack In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A child who was mauled by two dogs in Cleveland County has been released from OU Children’s Hospital.
Family friends said while 7-year-old Haylee Joe Bischel still has a long way to go, she has made a miraculous recovery.
Haylee Joe is now in therapy. The attack was just two weeks ago.
“She was scared of being alone. She told her daddy, don't leave me. And he made her a promise that, ‘I am not leaving this hospital till you do,’” said Joshua Buff.
At one point, Haylee Joe was put on ventilation, but with a great deal of strength, she pulled through.
Buff said she was released this weekend and was able to watch fireworks with her family.
There's even more good news. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has organized a charity motorcycle ride.
The sheriff’s office says anyone interested should meet at its operational headquarters, located at 10501 S. Highway 77, Slaughterville, OK 73051 at 11 a.m. for a cookout and to kick off the motorcycle ride. Kickstands go up at 1 p.m.
“We deal with a lot of tragedy. It's something that law enforcement officials deal with on a routine basis. But when a child is involved, it hits really close to home,” said Sheriff Todd Gibson. “We want to do our part to leverage the great community we have here in Cleveland County.”
The dogs involved in the attack were euthanized at the owner's request.