Police: K9 Officer Discovers Counterfeit Money, Leads To 2 Arrests
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Two people in Creek County are in Jail after K9 officers discovered several offenses leading to their arrest.
Sapulpa K9 Officer Valor was trained to track down criminals, smell, and hear in ways his human partners can’t.
“We train exclusively for law enforcement in the region and across the country,” said Ted Summers with Torch Light K9.
Valor was trained at Torch Light K9 in Tulsa and now he works with Sapulpa Police.
“The dogs primarily are used as a location tool for explosives, narcotics, or for human beings, depending on what we are using them for, but they are absolutely a force multiplier,” said Summers.
Valor’s training led to the arrest of two people on July 8. A patrol officer pulled Donnetta and Ryan Neal over because he said a break light was out and one of the passengers wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
“He asked some questions to the driver, if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the driver did not know,” said Sapulpa Police Sgt. Mike Sole.
An affidavit said officers let Valor out to sniff around the car and his behavior immediately changed.
“It’s very rewarding to see dogs that we train and that we raise, go out and do what they were bred to do,” said Summers.
Court documents said officers found more than 65 grams of meth, a handgun, marijuana, and more than $1 thousand dollars in cash and counterfeit money.
“A small violation like this, a simple person not wearing their seatbelt, a break light not working, we were able to recover these drugs, a gun, counterfeit money and get that stuff off the streets of Sapulpa,” said Sole.
According to court records Donnetta Neal was arrested on several complaints including trafficking meth and forgery.
Ryan Neal was arrested on several drug related complaints and possession of a firearm.
Sapulpa Police said the Secret Service is getting involved because of the counterfeit bills.