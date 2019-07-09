News
The Oklahoma Aquarium Opening New Playground
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks will be opening their new playground Tuesday, and you're invited to come out and see it!
For the first time, the Aquarium says they will now have both indoor and outdoor spaces for the kids to play.
For their kickoff Tuesday, they'll have slides, sea life, and treats from Josh's Sno Shack.
The kickoff party begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The new outdoor park is included with general admission.