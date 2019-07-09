Sentencing Starts For Teen Found Guilty Of Killing Teacher, Assaulting Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - A teenager found guilty of killing a Broken Arrow teacher and sexually assaulting a woman will be back in court for sentencing Tuesday.
Court records show that the sentencing phase of Deonte Green's trial is expected to last three days and the first hearing is Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
It's been nearly two years since Green was accused of raping an elderly woman, killing Broken Arrow school teacher Shane Anderson, and his involvement in a string of robberies.
He was charged with more than a dozen counts, including first degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.
Green first pleaded guilty to those charges, then tried to withdraw that plea because he said he didn't understand some of the proceedings but he changed his mind again and decided to go forward with sentencing.
