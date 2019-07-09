President Trump Responds To U.K. Ambassador's Comments
President Trump is responding to British Embassy documents that called his administration "inept" and "dysfunctional."
President Trump says he will no longer deal with U.K. ambassador Kim Darroch following the leak of those documents.
In the comments, the U.K. Ambassador said there are doubts about whether the White House will ever look competent.
He also said that the only way to communicate with President Trump is by being simple and blunt.
In response, Theresa May's office said that while the leak is unfortunate and said the ambassador "continues to have the prime minister's full support."
President Trump then took to Twitter accusing May of "making a mess" in Britain's departure from the European Union.
The President went on to say "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of in the U.S. We will no longer deal with him."
The documents were leaked to a British newspaper and published on Sunday.