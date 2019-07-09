UPDATE: 911 Emergency Services Down For Much Of Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - **Update** Tulsa Police say they have had their system restored and can receive calls.
--
Representatives for several Tulsa County Police Departments say 911 service is down after the fire at the ATT building in downtown Tulsa.
Owasso and Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire say that both emergency and non-emergency lines are down. Sand Springs residents experiencing an emergency should call 918-246-2546.
Owasso Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff says that crews are working to get the system back online, but until then the dispatch center is unable to receive calls.
Tulsa Fire is having a similar problem. TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little says all lines are down and that Police, Fire, and EMSA will be stationed at QuikTrips for the time being.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is also reporting phone line issues. If you are in the Tulsa County area call 918-596-5601 or 918-596-5603 to receive assistance.
This is a developing story...