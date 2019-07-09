No-Bake Dog Treats: Pumpkin, Peanut Butter, & Oats
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Something a little different this time, as we learn how to make some delicious treats for our best furry friends.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups oats
1/2 cup natural peanut butter
1 cup pumpkin puree
Directions:
Using a flat beater or dough attachment if you have one, combine all 3 ingredients in a mixing bowl until well incorporated into a dough.
The treat dough can easily be rolled into the shape of small balls or spoon dough into individual molds, gently pressing with the back of the spoon or your fingers to make sure it's evenly filling out the shape of the mold.
Allow the treats to rest in the refrigerator or freezer for 30 minutes to firm up before removing each treat. These protein-packed treats store well refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week and for extended periods when frozen in zipper bags.
Makes 24 individual treats