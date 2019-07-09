News
2 Men Sought For Theft From Broken Arrow Church
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police are looking for two men who took an unusual item from a church. Officers say the men walked into the sanctuary at Saint Anne Catholic Church last month and left with a candleholder.
The base of the candleholder was used to hold cash. The church isn't sure if there was any money inside when it was stolen.
If you recognize the men, contact Detective B. Burton at 918-451-8200 ext. 8804 or at bburton@brokenarrowok.gov.