Police Familiar With Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say Donald Berry is the man an officer shot after they say Berry pointed a gun at traffic near 43rd and Peoria.
Karen Jones works nearby.
"I was at a doctor’s office, and my phone was blowing up with everyone calling to check on me because normally I would have been there," she said.
Tulsa Police say Donald Berry was on a sidewalk, pointing a gun at drivers and had an arrow in his other hand. They say an officer showed up to this shopping center and tried to get the Berry to drop his gun.
That's when police say Berry pulled back the slide to load the gun.
Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, Tulsa Police: "There was a spent round on the ground next to where he was standing which loads a second round into the weapon."
Police say the officer fired two shots at Berry, hitting him once in the upper body. EMSA took him to the hospital in critical but stable condition, and he is expected to survive.
That section of Peoria was closed for several hours while police investigated.
"It is a priority. We have to make sure we recover such things as shell casings," said Deputy Chief Larsen. "Until we have all of the evidence off the road, and we have to keep the road closed."
They say this is not their first run-in with Berry.
Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, Tulsa Police: "We have had several encounters with him in the past few weeks, and he is always in an agitated state it appears."
Workers nearby say this is usually a pretty quiet area.
"Just really scary because like I said, we could have been there, or driving by or anything," said Vanna Shackelford, who works nearby.
Police say the officer who fired the shots is on routine leave and will go through a criminal investigation to see if he broke the law and an internal investigation to see if he violated department policy.