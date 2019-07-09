News
Osage Casino Breaks Ground On New Tulsa Hotel Tower
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Osage Casino Hotel is expanding. Crews broke ground on a new hotel tower Tuesday, July 9. The casino says they've had so much success, they needed to add room.
They hope the new tower will bring even more tourism to the Tulsa area.
"It will attract more conventions from out of state and that's out-of-state money coming into Oklahoma which is what we target as a real growth area. To get out of state people to come to Tulsa area and enjoy Tulsa, enjoy Oklahoma," said Geoffrey Standing-Bear, Principal Chief of Osage Nation.
The new tower will have an additional 145 hotel rooms and will cost $28 million. It should be complete in about a year.
