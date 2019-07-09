WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is re-releasing surveillance video in a 2016 cold case in the hopes it will help them solve the crime.

In August of 2016 - troopers say a driver hit April Edwards on Highway 51 - near Old Town Road in Wagoner County. Investigators found parts from a gray or silver Chevy Impala at the scene.

In video from from moments later at a nearby gas station, three men get out of a gray Impala and appear to be inspecting the front end before taking off again.

Those men have never been identified. If you know who those men may be - or anything else about this crime - call police.