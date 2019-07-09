Tulsa Fire Department Ranking May Cause Lower Insurance Rates
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Fire Department has been rated so highly that they may influence lower insurance prices for businesses and residents.
TFD recently received the highest possible rating from the insurance service office, which measures how well the department can protect the city .
TFD is one of four other departments in Oklahoma that now have the prestigious ISO 1 rating.
This could mean a drop in insurance rates for homeowners and businesses.
"The Mayor, the council, the Fire Department, the water department, the 911 Communications System, so many people were involved in this process," said Andy Little, Public Information Officer for Tulsa Fire Department.
The department recently received what's called a Class One rating from the Insurance Service Office. It measures how well a department can keep its community safe. Many factors are accounted for in this rating.
"Age of apparatus, how many apparatus, how many firefighters are on duty per day, how many firefighters can respond to a fire when it happens, and how long it takes them to respond," said Little.
For homeowners, it could mean a 1 percent drop in homeowners insurance and for businesses it could possibly mean a 3 percent change.
"When you have a corporate office, you have a division office, you have a brand new bakery distribution center, you have a facility support building," said Mike Thornbrugh, Spokesperson for QuikTrip.
For a big business like QuikTrip the money saved can add up.
"It could be in the millions for us, and that's a lot of operating capital that we can apply back into the building back into salaries and into benefits so that's huge," said Thornbrugh.
A higher ISO rating also means having firefighters that are better trained and better equipped, a win for everyone.
"They were in our lots all day long because of 911 going down, and if we weren't out there handing them free drinks, shame on us, we will make it up to them," said Thornbrugh.