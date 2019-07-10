Okmulgee County Deputies Arrest 3 Suspects Accused Of Meth Trafficking
Three siblings are behind bars in Okmulgee County Tuesday night after deputies said they were caught with more than 10 pounds of meth. Deputies said they were headed out of state with the drugs and a 11 month-old baby in the back seat.
“It was hidden in the spare tire of the vehicle. That’s a pretty common concealment,” said Okmulgee Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Duston Todd.
Todd says a patrol deputy saw a car swerving lane to lane and pulled it over.
Deputies started talking with the three people inside the car, siblings Edgar, Bilma and Jovana Hernandez and said the three were struggling to answer basic questions.
When deputies searched the car they said the found the drugs. It’s a big bust but Todd said, it is not surprising.
“Interstate 40 is a major east, west interstate that runs across the county. Seizures like that are very common,” said Todd.
The Sheriff’s Office said there was also a 11 month-old baby in the backseat.
Deputies said it's becoming normal for them to see people who are suspected of drug crimes bringing young children along.
“It’s disappointing but what is even worse is it’s becoming a common trend. We had a seizure of 100 pounds of marijuana earlier this year; there was also a child in the car,” said Todd.
Deputies called in DHS to pick up the child.
All three suspects are behind bars on drug trafficking complaints