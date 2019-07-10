News
Bridge Repair Closes Lanes On I-44
Wednesday, July 10th 2019
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lanes are closed along part of I-44 under Highway 169 as crews work to repair the bridge Wednesday.
This bridge work is happening just one week after two semi trucks crashed into the bridge and caught fire.
ODOT said the lanes that will be shut down from Wednesday morning until 4 p.m. That will happen daily until further notice.
Only one lane is shut down Wednesday, but ODOT said they will shut down a second lane as they need to for those repairs.
