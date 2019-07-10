Tulsa Reveals Aero Rapid Transit Bus
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa and Tulsa Transit are revealing the first Aero Rapid Transit bus.
Tulsa is one of the first of 12 cities in the country to get Aero Bus Rapid Transit lines. The buses will provide enhanced service along Peoria Avenue from 54th Street North to 81st Street South. They will be able to reduce travel times. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says this will be a game-changer.
"This is going to open up transportation opportunities for Tulsans in a way they've never had before. That's going to create job opportunities, recreational opportunities, economic development opportunities so its a win-win for everybody," said Mayor Bynum.
The first month of service will be free for all riders. It's scheduled to launch this fall.