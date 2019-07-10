News
TPD: Man Sexually Assaulted Woman Outside Tulsa Night Club
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a car.
TPD shared surveillance pictures from the June 14th attack on Tuesday.
Investigators say a man was seen circling the parking lot of Rodeo Night-Club near 46th and Mingo for more than an hour. They say he found a woman sleeping in a car, climbed in and assault her while threatening her.
Officers say he then left in a silver Chevy Cruze LTZ.