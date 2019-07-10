TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a car.

TPD shared surveillance pictures from the June 14th attack on Tuesday. 

 

 

Investigators say a man was seen circling the parking lot of Rodeo Night-Club near 46th and Mingo for more than an hour. They say he found a woman sleeping in a car, climbed in and assault her while threatening her.

Officers say he then left in a silver Chevy Cruze LTZ.

 

 