U.K. Ambassador to U.S. Resigns
The U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. resigned following leaked emails showing him making critical comments of President Trump and his administration.
Sir Kim Darroch announced his resignation Wednesday saying his job had become "impossible" after his comments on the Trump Administration were leaked.
In a statement on his resignation, Darroch wrote in part that There's great speculation surrounding his position and the duration of his remaining term as ambassador. He wrote that he wants to put an end to the speculation.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Darroch's resignation.
"I have told him that it is a matter of great regret; enormous debt of gratitude" said May.
May went on to say that "good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advise."