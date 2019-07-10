News
Tulsa Police Capture 2 Suspected Bank Robbers
Wednesday, July 10th 2019, 12:38 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police quickly took two suspects into custody after a bank robbery Wednesday. The Arvest Bank branch at 3600 S. Yale was robbed around noon July 10.
According to police, a female suspect drove up to the bank with a male suspect in the passenger seat. The male suspect went into the bank and passed a note to the teller. The teller handed over some money and the suspects fled the scene.
The suspects were captured in the area of 41st and Memorial. They have not yet been identified.
