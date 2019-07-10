Green's attorney says some of those incidents were minor, and some of the assaults were self-defense. He also said Green has had a terrible life with very little guidance from his family. He has a low IQ and mental illness and deserves a break, the defense argues.

On Monday, Anderson's widow, Darcie, told the judge Shane was her soul mate and best friend of 22 years and the murder resulted in her having to sell their house. She also lost her job because she gets panic attacks in public and has severe depression.