Tulsa Teen Calls Himself 'Misunderstood Boy' In Letter To Murder Victim's Family
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsan Deonte Green is facing sentencing in the death of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson during a crime spree two years ago. Green pleaded guilty to that and several other charges including the rape of an elderly woman over a 48-hour period in 2017.
A letter Green wrote Tuesday night in his jail cell was read to the courtroom during his second day of sentencing. Green's defense attorney read the letter aloud. In it, Green apologized to the victims' families and called himself a "misunderstood boy," not "a monster."
He asked for their forgiveness.
The district attorney in this case is asking the judge to sentence Green to life in prison without parole, but because he was 16 when he committed the crimes, the DA must prove to the judge Green is beyond rehabilitation.
The DA told the judge Green had 11 encounters with police before he was 16 and pleaded guilty to 4 felonies as a juvenile, including breaking into a house and carrying a gun. He got probation for those crimes, then weeks later, he went on a spree of robbing people, kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder.
The DA said Green has 30 incidents while in jail, mostly assaulting other inmates and staff.
Green's attorney says some of those incidents were minor, and some of the assaults were self-defense. He also said Green has had a terrible life with very little guidance from his family. He has a low IQ and mental illness and deserves a break, the defense argues.
On Monday, Anderson's widow, Darcie, told the judge Shane was her soul mate and best friend of 22 years and the murder resulted in her having to sell their house. She also lost her job because she gets panic attacks in public and has severe depression.
Anderson's daughter told the judge her father was her whole world, her hero, and she now has nightmares of the incident.