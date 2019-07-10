Man Charged With DUI-Related Murder In Rogers County Denied Bond
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Prosecutors say Bradley Wofford was driving while high on meth when he hit and killed Scotty Dilbeck.
Investigators say Bradley Wofford has been arrested 10 times, in seven different states since 2009. Eight of those arrests are for driving under the influence.
Prosecutors say his ninth DUI, killed a man and shattered the victim’s family.
Rose Dilbeck tells me she is finally crying happy tears, one month after losing her husband, Scotty Dilbeck.
Rose and her two daughters were in court to hear whether the judge would allow bond.
"I don't want that guy to take anymore years away from anyone else like he took away from my husband," said Rose Dilbeck, wife of victim Scott Dilbeck.
Investigators say on June 10th, Bradley Wofford was driving on Highway 412 while high on meth and slammed into the back of Scotty Dilbeck's car.
"My first thought is for everyone else's brother, husband, son, uncle, grandfather, to not suffer, to not lose somebody that is that precious to them," Rose Dilbeck said.
A trooper testified it was clear Wofford was under the influence, and they later found meth, a meth pipe and guns in the truck.
The Rogers County District Attorney’s Office learned Wofford had been arrested for driving under the influence eight times in six other states.
Isaac Shields, Chief Assistant District Attorney: "Based on our view of his criminal record and his history of driving under the influence, we felt there was no condition of bond that would be appropriate."
Prosecutors argued nothing has stopped Wofford from putting people in danger.
"Obviously our concern was that being arrested, being charged, being prosecuted, was not enough to deter him from continuing to use controlled dangerous substances and drive," Shields said.
Rose tells me she knows she can't bring her husband back, but she hopes keeping Wofford in jail will keep someone else from losing a loved one.
"I hope whatever the result of this case is can provide a new precedence for this kind of activity going forward. Where we can prevent nine incidents before somebody has to die," she said.
Wofford’s next court appearance is scheduled for September.