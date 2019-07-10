Bartlesville Police Department Gets New Equipment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police Department updated their equipment this summer.
BPD said they've been trying to purchase new equipment for a long time now and hope it's a way to build trust in the community.
Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the process went faster after an incident on June 1.
Two Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police said the caller said their son wasn't welcome in the home and appeared to be on drugs. The officers went to talk to the son and were involved in a fight before shots were fired.
Chief Roles says it would've been beneficial to see what happened behind closed doors.
"I wish and the command staff wishes that we would've had body worn cameras then," Roles said.
Roles said this incident really opened the eyes of the city officials, and they quickly acted to add these cameras to the budget. Now all 55 officers will have their own body cameras and eventually all patrol cars will have their own camera system as well.
"It lets us know that our officers are doing it the right way and when they're not the camera footage is going to let us know so we can do anything we need to do to fix it," Roles said.