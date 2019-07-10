News
Josh's Mix Helps Fight Oklahoma Heat In A Delicious Way
TULSA, Oklahoma - Heat Advisories are in effect all over the area, which is exactly why you may want something cold and tasty to make you forget about it.
People are lining up for Fresh Sno at Josh’s Mix.
It is something a bit different from Josh Juarez’s famous Sno Cones. One of them is called “You’re Bacon Me Crazy."
Josh says they’ve got something for everyone.
“If you have any kind of allergy, or if you are gluten intolerant, or if you are a vegan, we’ve got something for you,” Josh said.
There are ten items on the menu and they are open everyday through the end of August.
They’re located at 4244 South Peoria.