Tulsa Police Search For Driver After Rollover
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a driver who rolled their car on the IDL downtown.
Police said they were called to a crash just before midnight on the 8th Street ramp to the Inner Dispersal Loop.
When they arrived, police said they found an overturned car but no one around it.
Witnesses said they saw the driver get out and into another car with someone else.
Police checked the car, and said it did not come back stolen.
It is not clear why the driver left the car on the ramp.