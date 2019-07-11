News
Update To Car Registration Law Allows Digital Copies, Grace Period
An update to the new vehicle registration laws says there's a grace period from law enforcement if you don't have your registration in your car.
The law says that all vehicle owners need to have a copy of their registration with the in the car, but right now there's no fine or penalty for not having it.
The update says there will still not be a penalty even after the grace period has ended.
However if police can't match the driver and the vehicle in their database, the driver could be issued a ticket after 10 days.
The update also says a digital copy on your phone of your registration is sufficient.