News
2 Arrested After Traffic Stop, Chase Near Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop near the Tulsa International Airport.
Tulsa Airport Police went to check on a car around 1 a.m. Thursday morning that crashed just outside the airport.
When officers arrived, the driver got out and ran.
Police said he hopped a fence and got into the Hertz parking lot, found a car with keys in it, and he started driving around the parking lot.
Police were able to block off the exit, so he couldn't get out.
Police arrested the driver and passenger of the original car for outstanding warrants.