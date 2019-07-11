After yesterday’s front and thunderstorm activity, dry air will continue to slowly advance across southern Kansas and northern OK this morning with lower afternoon humidity and temperatures indicated for the next two days. Heat index values will remain only a degree or two above the actual temperature this afternoon across northern OK yet may be in the upper 90s across far southeastern sections of the state. Lower dew points will continue to move across the area later today and this evening allowing for very pleasant conditions Friday morning with most locations dropping into the lower and mid-60s. The northeast breeze expected today will continue tomorrow with Friday afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The low-level moisture will gradually return this weekend, and by Sunday afternoon, heat indices will be approaching 100 with daytime highs in the lower or mid-90s.