Slightly Lower Temperatures and Lower Humidity
After yesterday’s front and thunderstorm activity, dry air will continue to slowly advance across southern Kansas and northern OK this morning with lower afternoon humidity and temperatures indicated for the next two days. Heat index values will remain only a degree or two above the actual temperature this afternoon across northern OK yet may be in the upper 90s across far southeastern sections of the state. Lower dew points will continue to move across the area later today and this evening allowing for very pleasant conditions Friday morning with most locations dropping into the lower and mid-60s. The northeast breeze expected today will continue tomorrow with Friday afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The low-level moisture will gradually return this weekend, and by Sunday afternoon, heat indices will be approaching 100 with daytime highs in the lower or mid-90s.
Hurricane watches are posted along the Louisiana coastal region this morning as a developing system will more than likely become at least Tropical Storm Barry and probably a hurricane by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The consensus data continue to keep the main impacts and track to the east of the state early next week, yet there remains enough discrepancy to keep a low mention for southeastern and extreme eastern OK early next week in case the system moves more westward than anticipated. The GFS data also bring another minor short-wave across the central plains Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning that would spark-off a few isolated showers and storms. This also remains a very low mention in the extended forecast, but most of the area should remain dry.
The extended data now attempts to build a 594-596 ridge across part of the state late next week. If this is the case, some of the hottest temperatures of the season would occur. The same data also retros the ridge late next weekend, and this would create a small northwest flow pattern to follow. We shall see.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day,
Alan Crone