Tulsa Teen Has Dirt Track Racing In Her Blood
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - By Dan Hawk, News On 6 Sports
Dirt track racing has run through Bailey Hughes' blood since she was able to walk. The Tulsa teen began her racing career on a four-wheeler. Now having 90-plus races under her belt, she is soaking up every minute.
“You melt into the track; you melt into your steering wheel; you're kinda feeling it out - yep we got it,” said Dirt Track Racer Bailey Hughes.
In a sport that is mostly dominated by male drivers, Hughes has taken Creek County Speedway at full speed by learning the ropes and skill set to keep up with the best of them.
“They have a lot more experience but each and every time we get out on the track we make improvements definitely the fan base helps us get motivated to come back each and every week if we have a bad weekend,” said Hughes.
She recently graduated from Edison High School, and in three weeks Hughes will trade a racing helmet for military uniform as she begins a career in the Air National Guard.
“It also gives me the ability to serve my country and to serve my full 20 years so I'm able to make a big impact,"
in Creek County Oklahoma's Own Dan Hawk News on 6 sports.
On this night of racing Bailey was involved in a crash and tore part of her wing on her car but was able to cross the finish line in fourth place after starting in 9th to start the race.