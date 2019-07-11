Woman Accused Of Stabbing Boyfriend Near Haskell
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they have made an arrest in a stabbing that took place near Haskell on the 4th of July. Allyson Tolbert was arrested Wednesday, July 10, on a count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
WCSO said they were called to the 18600 block of U.S. Highway 64 around 1 a.m. on Independence Day after a friend found the victim. Deputies said the friend found Tolbert's boyfriend bleeding and unconscious, lying on the ground in a driveway. He had been stabbed in the chest.
Investigators said he was bleeding profusely from extensive injuries.
Their investigation showed 24-year-old Tolbert stabbed the man with a large kitchen knife during a domestic dispute then took off, leaving him. WCSO found her July 10 and said she confessed to the stabbing.
The victim's name was not released.