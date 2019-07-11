News
Twenty One Pilots Set To Perform At Tulsa's BOK Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you missed Twenty One Pilots in Oklahoma City this summer, don't fret! They have announced new U.S. tour dates which include a stop in Tulsa this fall.
Tulsa's BOK Center will host the Grammy-winning duo November 9th and will be the last concert in the new leg of shows. Tickets go on sale July 16th for fans registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Remaining tickets will be available to the public on July 19th.
The tour follows the release of the band's newest album, Trench, which includes songs like "Chlorine," "Nico And The Niners," and "My Blood."