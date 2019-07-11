News
Tulsa K-9 Captures Robbery, Child Endangerment Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police, including K-9 officers, captured a robbery and child endangerment suspect Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff. The suspect, Tyvon Eugene Mumphrey, was wanted on suspicion of forcing two people from a van at gunpoint and throwing a 2-year-old child from the vehicle onto the ground.
Mumphrey was taken into custody in the 1800 block of North Madison Place around 4:45 p.m. Police say he was hiding in a home in that area.
News On 6 was on the scene when Mumphrey was taken to the hospital to be treated for a K-9 bite.
