Doctor Says Oklahoma Is A Destination For Opioids
NORMAN, Oklahoma - On day 31 of Oklahoma's opioid trial, an international drug expert spoke on behalf of Johnson & Johnson.
Dr. Bruce Bagley said illicit drugs are a major problem in the entire country, but he told the judge Oklahoma is a big part of what's cultivating the problem.
Johnson & Johnson's attorneys are implying that this illicit drug problem is a more serious issue than pharmaceutical drugs they manufacture with medical benefits.
Bagley said we know today's drug problem started in Mexico in the '60s. He talked about Mexican cartels, problems with heroin, and meth, but he said in the 2010s there was an uptick in illegal fentanyl and counterfeit opioid pills.
Bagley said Mexican cartels are able to use ships, trains, and trucks to smuggle the drugs over the border.
Bagley said some of the most powerful cartels have established distribution channels right here in our state.
He said it's something the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has been aware of for decades.
"Oklahoma is a destination state," he said. "Oklahoma is a state where drugs are brought in to be sold. They're distributed and sold here to users. These are illicit or illegal drugs that have inundated the United States and inundated the state of Oklahoma."