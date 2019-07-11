While on probation for breaking into homes and having a gun, 16-year-old Deonte Green went on a crime spree. He into the homes of two elderly couples, kidnapping one couple and raping the wife. He robbed a woman at an ATM then broke into the Anderson home, holding a gun to Darcie Anderson's head in front of her two small daughters. When Darcie's husband, Shane, tried to save his family, he was shot and killed by Green. Later, Green found a college couple on a date, robbed the man, and sexually assaulted the woman.