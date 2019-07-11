Tulsa Detective: It's All Deonte Green's Fault
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa homicide detective that covered the murder of a broken arrow teacher said nobody is to blame but his killer.
In 2017, Deonte Green went on a crime spree resulting in the murder of Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson, as well as several other offenses.
Detective Mark Kennedy was outraged to hear Green's stepfather blamed the police, the judge, the district attorney, even the murder victim, for the terrible crimes committed by Green.
Kennedy told the judge he has never seen one person commit so many violent crimes in such a short period of time.
While on probation for breaking into homes and having a gun, 16-year-old Deonte Green went on a crime spree. He into the homes of two elderly couples, kidnapping one couple and raping the wife. He robbed a woman at an ATM then broke into the Anderson home, holding a gun to Darcie Anderson's head in front of her two small daughters. When Darcie's husband, Shane, tried to save his family, he was shot and killed by Green. Later, Green found a college couple on a date, robbed the man, and sexually assaulted the woman.
A judge sentenced Green to life in prison without parole.
After court, Green's stepfather, Mario Brown, blamed Shane Anderson for his own death.
Brown said, "Shane Anderson got himself killed."
Kennedy said, "it's asinine and it's disrespectful and I think it shows a lot of ignorance in Mario Brown's statement."
Kennedy spent two hours taking Deonte Green's videotaped confession. He said the problem is neither Green or his family have acknowledged he is at fault.
"Outside the court, he said it's my fault because I put his son in prison for the rest of his life," Kennedy said. "He called the DA and judge inhuman and said it's Mr. Anderson's fault because he was trying to play superman. It's everybody's fault but Deonte Green's, but in reality, it's all Deonte Green's fault."
Kennedy said anyone with any common sense can see all the victims in this case were innocent.
"The public needs to know Deonte Green is responsible for what happened to Shane Anderson. Shane Anderson is a hero, in my opinion," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he agrees with the judge's decision to send Deonte Green to prison for life, without parole, as the only way to protect those in society.