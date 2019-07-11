News
Tulsa Co. Sheriffs Investigating Triple-Shooting
Thursday, July 11th 2019, 10:28 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A shooting left two men dead and one woman injured near a home in West Tulsa County, according to Tulsa Co. Sheriff's.
According to TCSO, the shooting was at 18902 West Wekiwa Road.
Sheriffs said the woman was rushed to the hospital after a call was placed after 8 p.m. saying she was laying in the road.
After further investigating Sheriffs said there were bullet holes all over the home and two men were found dead inside.