Update: USS Batfish Still Closed, Fundraisers For Repairs Continue
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The USS Batfish is closed to the public currently, but that doesn’t mean nothing is happening at Muskogee’s War Memorial Park.
The recent flooding caused the Batfish to break loose from its moorings and the current pushed the bow about 25 feet to the right.
As a result, it is sitting much higher and had to be temporarily tied down so it won’t roll over.
“Everybody said we gotta move it back to where it was,” Brent, the park director, said.
“I said why are we gonna spend the money to do that?”
He kind of likes the new positioning. It just needs to be secured there, then painted and have what interior damage there is repaired.
He thinks visitors will like it because it sits higher and you can see more of it.
It all will be expensive.
They are working with FEMA and doing some fund raising on their own.
They’ve created a fund raising T-shirt design, which can be found on the Batfish Facebook page and they are on Shopify.
They also have a GoFundMe account set up.
