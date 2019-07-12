News
Tulsa Arts District Building Demolished For New WPX Energy Headquarters
TULSA, Oklahoma - Demolition is happening in downtown Tulsa where construction crews are tearing down an old building to make way for a new multi-million dollar office complex.
On July 1st the Spaghetti Warehouse building was torn down; now, crews are working to bring down that white building that was next to it.
The building first went up in 1930 and it was announced last month the block would be cleared to make way for a new $100 million headquarters for WPX Energy.
The new building will include a the public plaza, new parking garage, and walkway.
WPX says the construction will take a couple of years and they will open the new headquarters in 2022.