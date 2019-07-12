News
Center For Reproductive Rights Taking Oklahoma To Court
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Center for Reproductive rights is taking Oklahoma to court over a law that bans standard abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy.
The specific law the Center for Reproductive rights is arguing against is House Bill 17-21. Friday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, they'll be trying to convince the judge to strike it down.
This case has been stretched out since 2015. That's when Governor Mary Fallin signed the measure into law.
The Center for Reproductive rights won a challenge to block the law, banning standard abortions in the second trimester from taking effect.
Now the Center wants a judge to rule the law unconstitutional and keep it from being enforced for good.
According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, similar laws have been blocked from taking effect in other states. This includes Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky and right here in Oklahoma.
Arguments will start at 9 a.m.
