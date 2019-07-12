News
Bartlesville Police Investigating Homicide After Man Found Shot In Alleyway
Friday, July 12th 2019, 9:38 AM CDT
Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police said they are investigating a homicide. Witnesses said they saw a man talking to someone in a white pickup truck around 8 a.m., according to BPD.
They told investigators they heard gunshots and saw the pickup speeding off.
Police said the victim was lying in an alley in the 800 block of East 8th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police know the man's identity, but are not releasing it until family notification.
If you know anything about this crime, call Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE.