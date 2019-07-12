News
TYPROS Foundation Wants To Pay You To Make Tulsa Awesome
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Young Professionals is wanting to give you money to help make Tulsa awesome.
You can apply for a special grant, but the window to submit your applications is closing soon.
The 2019 Grant Cycle is open now, and it runs until July 19th.
if they are selected to move forward, applicants will be notified by August 23rd .
You can apply through the TYPros Foundation on social media by posting your idea publicly on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page with the hashtag #MakeTulsaAwesome.
