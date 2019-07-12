Police: Man Breaks Into Tulsa Home, Molests 2 Children
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have a man in custody they say broke into a home and molested at least two of the children inside. Police said it happened early Friday morning, July 12, in the 2400 block of South Phoenix Ave.
The homeowner called police at 8 a.m. to say she woke up to find a strange man, later identified as Mark Twardokus, in her house. He was wearing only women's undergarments when the woman's husband chased him from the home.
Police quickly took the 35-year-old man into custody. Two of the children inside the home told officers Twardokus had sexually assaulted them before he was discovered in the house.
He was booked on complaints of first-degree burglary, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and indecent exposure.
